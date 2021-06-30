A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulKadir Oba Ajara has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to check the incessant defection of sitting state governors from one party to the other.

Ajara who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin yesterday said the development is not healthy for the nation’s democracy.

He said a situation where a governor defects to a new party and his deputy remains in their old party is not good enough and will not promote good governance.

” I want to appeal to INEC to invoke the necessary aspects of the nation’s electoral law against the defecting governors across board,” Ajara stated.

The PDP chieftain also called on INEC to ensure that the continuous voters registration exercise is hitch- free.

He called on Nigerians of voting age to troop out en masse for the exercise.