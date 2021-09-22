Former member of the national working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have warned against the imposition of the next national chairman on the party.

The former PDP national officers under the aegis of Forum of Former PDP National Working Committee Members also insisted that the party’s October 30/31st national convention must be free, fair, transparent and credible to eliminate avoidable frictions in the party.

Chairman of the forum, former PDP women leader, Dr. Kema Chikwe and secretary of the forum, a former legal adviser of the party, Mark Jacobs, stated this in a statement yesterday.

The statement added that the forum comprises of former national chairmen, former national secretaries and other former national officers of the PDP since the inception of the party.

Recall that although some have died, defected and resigned from partisan politics, former national chairmen who are still in the party are Col Ahmadu Ali; Prince Vincent Ogbulafor; Dr Okwesileze Nwodo.

Others are Dr Haliru Mohammed; Alhaji Kawu Baraje; Adamu Mu’azu; Ahmed Makarfi. Prince Uche Secondus was recently suspended from the party courtesy of a court order.

However, the former national party leaders who said expressed deeply concern on the leadership issues in the party noted that the next national chairman and secretary of the party should be individuals who possess strength of character to resist interferences by contending interests and insist on strict adherence to party constitution.

“We believe that at this point, all hands must be on deck and all personal and group interests must be set aside to find a lasting solution to all issues in the interest of our party and the nation at large.

“More opportunities should be given to women and youth in the new NWC. The women play critical role in stabilizing the party and control a very effective constituency; while the youth introduce vibrancy in the positions they hold. Besides the party needs to groom the younger generation for seamless succession.”

The forum while commending PDP governors for providing exemplary leadership and setting the pace for others to follow, said “We are unwavering in our belief that the PDP holds the solution for the challenges facing our country today. Nigeria needs the PDP for peace, unity and progress of our union.”