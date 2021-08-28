The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported shooting of a boat ferrying foodstuff and other household goods, allegedly by a military helicopter in Dutch Island area of Rivers State.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party was alarmed by reports of how the said military helicopter allegedly circled, targeted and shot at civilians, who were ferrying foodstuff and household items from Nembe-Bille jetty, in a bloody assault, in which the traders sustained gunshot wounds.

“Our party calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the terrifying incident which has reportedly heightened apprehensions in the Niger Delta region.

“The PDP also calls for calm as the authorities unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident,” he said.