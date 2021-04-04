ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over conflicting reports and claims surrounding the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and its courageous pilots, who put their lives on the line for the security of the nation. The party however charged the gallant troops in the frontline not to allow the situation to dampen their spirits at this critical time adding that it and all patriotic Nigerians appreciate their sacrifices in defending the nation despite the odds.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Kola Ologbondiyan however urged the Nigerian Airforce to hasten its investigation on the matter so that Nigerians would be adequately informed.

The party further asked Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to support and pray for “our troops as they battle in the fronts” adding that “every effort must be made to secure our nation from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.”