CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the seeming defection scare in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would seem like the race for 2023 general election has sparked a defection fever of sorts in the political space. And so far, it would seem like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is at the receiving end.

With heightening uncertainties over how the two major parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP – would decide their candidates in 2023, political actors have been intensifying strategies to remain politically relevant.

While the debate over zoning of presidency seems to be a major motive behind the political shifts, the quest for self preservation as well as the need to remain integral in the power circle is also influencing the movements it would seem.

For political watchers, APC, as the governing party seems to have the upper hand. Rising from its recent set backs, including the lost of Edo State and recent leadership tussle which saw to removal of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), the new leadership under the chairmanship of Borno State, Mai-Mala Buni has swung into action wooing top PDP stalwarts to join its fold.

The Buni-led NWC was able to attract former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; forrmer PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade; members of the National Assembly; Chief Jimoh Ibrahim; former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamman Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai among others.

Even though the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Engr David Umahi, is the biggest catch for the APC, the party leadership is not slowing down on its mission as it has repeatedly expressed desire to get more members its fold as it begins a membership registration and revalidation process.

As such, the party leadership’s every move has been closely watched by the PDP. The recent visit by some APC governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, elicited a snide reaction from the PDP.

Although the APC in response to PDP’s comments said it was only expanding its national appeal, the visit nevertheless heightened speculations over moves to cajole the former president into contesting the 2023 presidential election.

However, the recent spate of defections into the APC seems to have put most PDP governors on a watchlist of sorts. This suspicion was heightened by the disclosure by the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello that about nine PDP governors are planning to defect to APC.

Interestingly, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had, while speaking on the defection of Umahi, revealed that about more PDP governors are going to defect to APC as well.

Perhaps, worried by these projections, PDP governors attended the attended the last National Executive Committee (NEC) which held barely days after Umahi’s defection.

The attendance of the governors, with the exception of the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, seemed like a show of loyalty to the party. Still, the talks of defection refused to die down.

Despite the declaration by chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal at the NEC meeting that the party’s governors are united, so far, governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have had cause to deny claims of plans to join Umahi in APC.

What’s more, the recent complaint by the Zamfara State governor, Mohammed Matawalle over the way PDP governors, especially from the South South states, attacked him over the control of gold mining in the state is already fueling insinuations that he might defect to APC.

The Zamfara governor expressed disappointment that while his party members, PDP governors rushed to accuse him of wrong doing over the Gold mining saga in the state, it took the APC government to vindicate him.

Different reasons could be adduced for the alleged plans by some top PDP members to leave the party. Besides the claims of zoning as stated by Umahi, it was learnt that some of the governors are not comfortable with the overbearing influence of one of their colleagues in the way the party is administrated by the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC).

But that is not all. There is also a claim that some of the governors serving out their constitutional tenures are mindful of how to protect their political nests after they leave office and as such they are open to join any political platform that can guarantee that.

As for some of those who would seek a second term, it is claimed that they might be considering the defection option in light of PDP’s seeming shaky status in the state, especially as APC lost such states because of internal crisis.

Be that as it may, the APC and the PDP have continued to talk tough over the defection saga.

The national caretaker committee chairman of APC and Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, while addressing the APC Senate Caucus at the National Assembly complex, boasted that Nigerians will soon be shocked by massive defections into its fold.

Interestingly, Buni’s statement came on the same day Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo announced his defection from PDP to APC. Abbo blamed Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri for his decision to exit PDP.

However, Buni who went to update the lawmakers on developments within the ruling party since they assumed of duty said added that their bottom to top approach, hinged on genuine and true reconciliation has placed party’s interest above personal and selfish interests.

He also pointed out that the reconciliatory mission of the committee has yielded positive results for the party in terms of swelling the party’s membership with critical players.

Buni said, “Today, we are proud to say that the conflicts in most, if not all of the states have been settled. The party now proudly parade political heavyweights in their respective states who have either returned back to the party or freshly joined the party.

“Our recent big catch of a very no less personality than the Ebonyi State governor, Mr Dave Umahi and several legislators of the state assembly are indeed great milestones in our restoration process. Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party.

“In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party,” Buni added.

The deputy national secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in a statement also taunted PDP over its soon-to-be depleted fold.

He said, “It is disheartening that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a largely one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, the APC does not subscribe to this. We, therefore, challenge other opposition political parties to take the place of the PDP because even as the governing party, we recognise the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition which the PDP has woefully failed to do.

“As a party, the APC welcomes new and returning entrants who have come to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration to improve the lives of Nigerians and overall better our dear country.

“For now, the PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar who has began early 2023 campaign on the PDP’s presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to selloff the remainder of our national assets. Nigerians are wiser,” Nabena stated.

Expectedly, the PDP fired back. While dismissing APC’s claims, it alleged that the governing party is planning to change its name as part of plans to exonerate themselves from the failures of this administration.

National publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said, “PDP also counsels the leaders of APC to perish their contemplation of changing its name as a desperate decoy to exonerate themselves from the failures of their party and President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which have led our nation into widespread bloodletting and excruciating hardship as poverty capital of the world.

“Our party is already aware of clandestine meetings being held by APC leaders following their realisation that the APC, as a political party, has failed as a platform for governance and managing of the broad diversity of our nation.”

“The APC leaders, who are already troubled by the post President Buhari’s disastrous tenure in office, are planning to adopt a new name in order to beguile Nigerians once again.

“The PDP further asserts that the hopeless efforts by APC leadership to beguile Nigerians again with their showboating and false claims that opposition members are trooping into their party, will not save the APC from crashing, as only those who have lost relevance with the people, having betrayed their causes, that would seek accommodation in the sinking pirate ship called APC.”

On APC claims of defections into its fold, PDP said “indeed, only unpatriotic, expired and lily-livered individuals can seek to join a party like the APC that is synonymous with failure, nepotism, treasury looting, mindless stealing, corruption, falsehood, lies, capacity crisis, confusion, crass incompetence and which finds pleasure in foisting hardship and poverty on Nigerians.

“Which patriotic Nigerians would want to join the APC that has wrecked our economy, reneged on all its campaign promises, looted over N15 trillion oil money, frittered over N2 trillion tax income, crashed the value of our naira, increased taxes, hiked the price of fuel and electricity, squandered our foreign reserves, shutdown over 50 million businesses, imposed a frightening 23 per cent unemployment rate, accumulated N31trillon in debt and mortgaged our sovereignty to foreign interests through reckless borrowings?

“Which patriotic Nigerian can join the APC that has willfully failed to secure our citizens from marauders, insurgents and bandits; a party under whose watch, the once happy and prosperous Nigerian citizens can no longer afford basic necessities of life to the extent that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options?”

PDP further claimed that APC as a party has become irredeemably balkanised, overweighed with the burden of failure and can no longer be a platform for any credible Nigerian who has the intention to serve the people.

“It is pitiable that while the APC leadership is grandstanding with lone defectors, majority of Nigerians are rallying with our party, having discovered that the APC is leading our nation to nowhere.

“After all, not a few APC governors as well as ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet and members of the National Assembly are already fed up and have expressed their readiness to join the rescue train, PDP.

“However, what is paramount to our party at this critical time is the wellbeing and security of our citizens, particularly as the APC has shown that it has no capacity for governance and has no iota of regard for the good of Nigerians.

“Indeed, the last five years and particularly the traumatic events of the last two months have shown that the PDP remains the only credible platform for Nigerians across all sectors to realise their collective aspirations and dreams of a virile, united, secure, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” PDP said.

Beyond its tough talk, however, the PDP has since instituted a reconciliation committee as part of measures to halt possible defections from the party.

Ologbondiyan in a statement announced that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki was appointee chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee.

Other members of the six member committee are former secretary to the government of the federation, Senator Pius Ayim; former governors Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe); Ibrahim Shema (Katsina); Liyel Imoke (Cross River); and former minority leader in the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal, it was gathered has also launched a move to assuage members. He had led a delegation to meet with the Enugu State governor.

Whether or not these moves will halt the defection from PDP’s ranks is another matter.

Reacting to the evolving scenario however, political analyst, Chigozie Ihuoma noted “while it is not surprising that our politics lacks ideological base, it is most unfortunate that our politicians are more interested in defections at this critical time of our nationhood rather than providing governance.”

Corroborating, legal practitioner, Tejiro Ayomanor, added, “the quality of narratives so far over the back and forth on defection, merely reflects the make up of our political class. It’s shows a raw quest for self preservation with little or no regard for providing service to the people. It is worrisome.”

As it stands, the stakes are high ahead of 2023 just as the quest for inclusiveness and the conflict resolution ability of the party is being put to the test.