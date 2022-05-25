Two delegates from Gombe LGA of Gombe State were on Wednesday barred from voting in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.

The two delegates were barred for showing up at the venue of the primary election late.

Our correspondent reports that delegates from all the 11 local government area of the state were accredited by the election officials earlier in the morning before the commencement of the election.

However, the two delegates who came behind schedule were not accredited and when Gombe LGA delegates were called to vote, the electoral committee barred the two from the exercise.

LEADERSHIP reports that Gombe local government has 23 delegates out of which only 21 cast votes.

The election started about 2pm and delegates were called serially according to local government areas.

Contestants for the governorship seat under the PDP were Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, Mohammed Jibrin Barde, Dr Ali Gombe, Air Vice Marshall Shehu Adamu Fura, all from Gombe local government area.

Others were Ya’u Gimba Kumo from Akko local government and Dr Babayo Ardo from Akko local government area of the State.