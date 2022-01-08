A former governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu, has disclosed that the PDP has agreed to rezone the presidency to the North.

Aliyu who disclosed this while receiving the Atiku Support Organization (ASO) on a visit noted that despite the earlier position of the party that any candidate could contest the election, the party had eventually rezoned the presidency to the North.

Aliyu had stirred the hornet’s nest last year when he said Northern governors worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan for not abiding by the zoning agreement, but he was countered by his colleagues that the position was not right. Aliyu has now disclosed that the North will produce the next presidential candidate of the PDP, narrowing down to former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Former Governor Aliyu posited in his interaction with the members of Atiku Support Organization (ASO) during the visit that he was confident of the success of the organization as he pledged his support.

“In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to rezone it to the North as requested by others but we have agreed written and openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election,” he said.

He urged the group to extend their visit to all parts of the country to ensure that the former vice president emerges the flag bearer of the party.

Earlier, the national coordinator of the group, Dr Victor Moses, said they were in Niger State to brief Aliyu on their activities.

While lauding him for the support thus far, he expressed the confidence that from their consultations, Atiku Abubakar would surely emerge as the party’s candidate.

He said they were ready for any form of primary that would adopted by the party for Atiku’s success, a success he said would take Nigeria up.