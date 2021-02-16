By ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be in disarray following the ongoing rift between Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

LEADERSHIP reports that the contention is over the list of the party’s chairmanship candidates for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screening committee of the PDP led by the former senator representing Imo East district in the National Assembly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, had last week screened councillorship and chairmanship aspirants from the 23 local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that at the end of the exercise last Friday, February 12, 2021, all the councillorship and chairmanship aspirants allegedly loyal to Secondus were disqualified by the committee.

The development led to protests last Thursday by disqualified councillorship aspirants, leading to an explosion suspected to be dynamite at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, venue of the screening exercise.

It was further gathered that at the end of the screening exercise for

chairmanship aspirants, only eight incumbent chairmen, believed to be loyal to

Wike, were given a clean bill of health to contest for a second term in office.

However, 15 other incumbent local government chairmen, loyal to

Secondus, including the political son of the PDP national chairman and

chairman of Andoni, his home local government area, Hon. Lawrence

Paul, was disqualified by the committee.

The rift between the governor and the PDP chairman became obvious last

Sunday when Secondus boycotted the party’s primaries at Ngo,

headquarters of Andoni local government area, where party delegates

endorsed Wike’s former special adviser on the Niger Delta Development

Commission (NDDC), Erastus Awortu, as the party’s chairmanship

candidate.

The exercise was however graced by prominent PDP leaders from the

area, including the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly,

Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and former Rivers State deputy governor,

Engr. Tele Ikuru.

Speaking during the primaries, Ibani noted that power belongs to God

as he described the choice of Awortu as the handwork of Go

Efforts made by our correspondent to get reaction of Wike and Secondus

proved abortive as text and Whatsapp messages sent to the governor’s

media aide, Kelvin Ebiri and the PDP national chairman, respectively,

were not responded to.