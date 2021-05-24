Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are mostly loyalists of the late minister of works, Chief Tony Anenih,have passed a confidence vote on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The development may have sealed the hope of some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state who desperately want the governor back into the APC.

At a meeting held in Benin City and chaired by Anenih’s die-hard loyalist, Elder Odion Magnus Ugbesia, the PDP leaders unanimously pledged to work with Obaseki to move the state and the party forward.

A source who attended the meeting said that Obaseki supported their move to reconcile all the warring factions in the interest of peace.

Recently, Obaseki’s supporters were locked in horns with some persons in the PDP claiming marginalisation.

It was against this background that the Ugbesia team converged after he was allegedly invited by Obaseki to a meeting where they agreed to strengthen the party by reconciling all warring factions.

The source said, “We are moving forward and we are prepared to toe the line of the leader of the party in the state and that is the governor.”

He said the former state APC chairman, Anslem Ojezua, who is loyal to Obaseki may become the new PDP chairman while Dr Tony Aziegbemi may be compensated with a key office in the Obaseki administration.

This new approach, the source said, is contained in the resolutions reached at the Ugbesia-led parley.

He added that since the leadership of the PDP were based in Edo Central, it was pertinent that Ugbesia who is also a leader from the zone was made to assuage the tempers of the party’s leadership.

Other resolutions allegedly reached at the parley included setting up “a broad-based ad-hoc committee of seven to 10 members” by the State Working Committee (SWC) to work out modalities for integration that will be acceptable to all stakeholders.

The meeting reportedly recommended a review of the suspension of Chief Tom Ikim, which the ad-hoc committee was mandated to handle.