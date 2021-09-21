Aggrieved leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Oyo State have passed a vote of no confidence on governor Seyi Makinde, demanding for his resignation from the party.

The members who met on Monday ahead of the planned congress of the party, also passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the governor.

At the meeting which was attended by Mulikat Akande Adeola, Nureni Akanbi, AbdulRasheed Olopoeyan, Gbolarumi Hazeem, Femi Babalola and host of others, members drawn from all the 33 local government areas of the state, vowed to ensure they did everything to prevent the emergence of Makinde from getting the party’s ticket for the second term.

The members who voiced their displeasure, said against the governor’s promise before and during the election, they have been neglected while those who were not around during the election were the ones benefiting from the government.

The leaders who claimed that they have accepted what had befallen them, urged members to be prepared for the congress which begins this week.

“Go to your wards and mobilize your people. Don’t fight anybody. Record whatever happens and leave us to do the remaining in Abuja,” Akande-Adeola assured.

Akanbi who spoke earlier, said never again would they entrust their destinies in the hands of someone like the incumbent governor.