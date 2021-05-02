By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have urged the federal government to ensure better conditions for workers as well as ensure their security.

The PDP while saluting Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day, charged them to remain focused and undeterred in spite of the strangulating environment under the APC administration.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, commended the workers for their resilience and patriotism, and urged the federal government to reciprocate their loyalty by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.

It also hailed health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that have confronted the nation.

Similarly, national chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, urged the federal government to embark on employment of youths as a measure to end the rising tide of crime wave in the country.

Abure who asked Nigerian workers to reject labour leaders who are known to be pro-establishment and cannot fight for their interests