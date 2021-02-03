By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday set aside the purported suspension of the Ibadan North-East chairman of the party, Mr Taiwo Iyiola, noting that the state’s Working Committee erred by suspending the chairman without giving him a fair hearing.

This is just as the party directed the state chapter of the party to refer all allegations and complaints to its National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) led by the immediate past president of the Senate, Abubarkar Bukola Saraki.

The State Working Committee of the party loyal to the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, had last week suspended Iyiola over an undisclosed allegation of anti-party activity. The SWC also directed Iyiola’s deputy to take over affairs of the party in the local government area.

However, a letter exclusively obtained by our correspondent indicated that the zonal caretaker committee of the party has overruled the suspension.

According to the letter addressed to the Oyo state working committee, signed by the zonal secretary, Hon Daisi Akintan, Iyiola’s suspension fall short of the rules and regulations of the party and, therefore, considered null and void.