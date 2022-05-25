Winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Mr Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), said his victory was a collective effort of his co-contestants and the delegates.

In the result of the primaries announced on Monday in Akure, the state capital, Adedipe scored 82 votes to clinch victory.

He defeated two other contestants, including his closest rival and serving senator, Ayo Akinyelure, who polled 58 votes.

In a statement, Adedipe said, “I enjoin my colleagues and our teaming party members and indeed the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District, to please join hands with me in driving our party to victory in the general elections. If we work together, we shall arrive at our destination faster and in safely.

“Let us please do this together, so that we can continue to give hope to our people. In the days ahead and after due consultation with party leaders and critical stakeholders, we will begin to put in place structures for the assignments ahead.

“Let me again restate my commitment to providing a very good representation for our people, as clearly enunciated during my campaigns across the Senatorial District.

“I, therefore, call for the support of my co-contestants in the onerous task ahead. Once again, our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demonstrated its firm hold on the tenets of democracy and its seriousness to continue to represent the Central Senatorial District and eventually take over power in the State.

“My sincere appreciation goes to my colleagues in this race; the Distinguished Senator Ayo Akinyelure and Engr. Clement Faboyede, for the very mature campaign they ran and for being true party men.

“I want to particularly thank them for their spirit of sportsmanship and faith in our great party. We are all brothers and compatriots in the very big PDP family.

“I thank God Almighty for granting us the grace to see this day, and for bringing us to a successful conclusion of the Primary election to choose a candidate for the Central Senatorial District.

“I want to sincerely thank all our party leaders and delegates for counting me worthy of their votes, and for the very transparent and peaceful manner in which the election went.

