BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Former minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, alongside four other prominent sons from the North Central Zone who earlier left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), were, yesterday readmitted into the party.

Our correspondent gathered that Prof. Gana had left the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) sometime in 2018 to contest for the presidential election.

Others who were also readmitted into the PDP family were Barrister Humphrey Abah, Ambassador Mrs Esther Audu, Hon. Adakole Ijogi and Amb. Bagudu Hilson.