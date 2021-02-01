BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, Monday openly expressed his readiness to contest the 2022 governorship election in the state, saying his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will overrun the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he would work with other worthy leaders of the party, including former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Senator Biodun Olujimi and others, to reposition the party to achieve his dream of becoming the next governor of the state.

He spoke in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, during the inauguration of his campaign office christened: “PDP family edifice”, ahead of the poll.

Oni who boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be defeated in the 2022 governorship election, posited that the masses being mobilized by the PDP were already disenchanted with APC.

He said, “Except the parameters change, I am interested in the governorship. Though, only God knows tomorrow, but as of now yes, I am contesting and we are projecting that God will sanction it”.

Describing incumbency power as not really an uphill task to the party, Oni stated, “Ekiti PDP is not afraid of incumbency power and the federal might. At a time in history, Nigeria was being controlled by PDP. But Nigerians changed their minds and voted for APC in 2015.’’