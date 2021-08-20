Equal Access International Nigeria (EAI), an international non-governmental organisation committed to peace promotion in Nigeria has further trained Nigerian young men and women on inclusive governance, peace, and security building.

The five-day training programme held at Hawthorn Suites in Abuja, began on Monday, August 16 and ended on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The effort of the AEI is geared towards increasing knowledge and actions for youth-led inclusive civilian security practices in Nigeria, knowing that youths are the drivers of peace and security building in any given society.

Recall that in March this year, EAI commenced training for women on how to use cultural diversities to promote security and peaceful co-existence across communities in Nigeria with the theme, ‘Securing Nigerian Communities.’

The 45 most outstanding participants in the 3rd tech camp for the training were selected from four Northern States comprising Benue, Kano, Kaduna, and Plataeu. They included 32 females and 13 males.

According to a statement signed by the deputy Country Coordinator of Equal Access International in Nigeria, Mr. Gad Peter, the objective of the 4th tech camp was to retrain the participants before the commencement of their fellowship.

“The 4th tech camp seeks to further train the 45 selected tech camp alumni and alumnae to acquire more skills for the planning and implementation of community-level projects before the commencement of their fellowship,” it said.

In his closing remark, the Country Director, Mr. Maji Peters, disclosed that the participants would be placed on monthly stipend while EAI monitors and evaluates their performance using various social platforms to engage people in their respective localities on peace and security building.

He urged the youths to see their participation in the training and peace promotion as a rare privilege and apply the skills, knowledge, and information acquired judiciously.

Some of the participants who reacted at the end of the five-day training on Friday commended the noticeable efforts of the EAI in peace and security promotion in Nigeria and thanked the organisation for giving them both training and platform to participate in humanitarian works.

One of the Equal Access Peace Promoter Fellows, Mariam Ibrahim, from Kano State said, “I will apply the skills learned during these five days training to create and promote formation of civilian security platform in Kano State to ensure safety and security of lives and property.

“Equal Access is doing a great job in women and youth participation in peace and security initiatives in our society.”

Reacting, Lucy Jike from Benue State said, “I must commend the effort of Equal Access International-Nigeria in peace, conflict and security resolutions in Nigeria. Personally, it has been a life-changing experience. I have always been into humanitarian but I have not always taken the peace and security aspect very seriously because there was no such platform to participate in. But Equal Access has given Nigerian youths the platform to be part of the peace and security building in Nigeria.

“EAI did not only provide the platform but also teach us how to participate in civilian security where we can participate in the early response and early warning activities in our communities. I do believe that when youths are engaged in something like that, it will go a long way to curbing crimes and bringing about peace in our community.”

For his part, Maliq Dewi David from Plateau State also said, “I have been better equipped through this programme and I will go back to apply the knowledge in promoting peace and security in my immediate community and to also engage other youths in peace advocacy and entrenchment in the rural areas.

“Equal Access has been up and doing in the area of training and retraining of women and young people on issues of gender based violence and peace advocacy and the organisation deserves commendation on its effort. I do hope that we will all go back to our respective states and communities to apply the skills learned.”

Also reacting, Richard Dambo, another participant from Kaduna State said, “I am most grateful to be part of this great journey. Most times, youths are the drivers of conflicts in any society, so it is very paramount to involve the youths in conflict resolution and peace building in the society and this is exactly what Equal Access is doing.

We are now going back to our respective states and communities well equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and information to further share with other youths who are not privileged to be part of this programme.”