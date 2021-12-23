The country director of Jose Foundation UK, Dr Eunice Ameh-Pius, has been inducted as Ambassador of Peace by the Association of World Peace Advocates (AWPA).

Dr Ameh-Pius was inducted along other eminent Nigerians at the first

national launch of the Peaceback Nigeria Project 2021 held in Abuja.

The occasion witnessed the coming together of Peace Advocates from all

walks of life, under the distinguished chairmanship of the Sultan of

Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Dr Eunice Ameh-Pius was honoured because of her humanitarian and

philanthropic work among the youths, widows, orphans, the vulnerable

and less privileged in Nigeria. She is also known for the promotion of

peace in the society leading to her recognition by the World Peace

Advocates.

Jose Foundation was founded in Abuja Nigeria in 2003 by Prince Dr

Martins Abhulimhen and guided by the principles of excellence,

pioneering and generosity true to its founder.

Jose Foundation strives to foster positive change and enable people to

live a meaningful and fulfilling life in a more equitable and safer

environment.

The Foundation shapes and implements a needs-based and result-oriented

philanthropic strategy that aims to build the capacities and

strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable groups, children and

women in particular.

It supports innovative, impactful and lasting initiatives in

low-income countries that promote women’s economic and social

development, that provide access to basic services, that engage with

communities to encourage the responsible management of natural

resources and that deliver humanitarian assistance to children and their families when natural disasters strike.

