The country director of Jose Foundation UK, Dr Eunice Ameh-Pius, has been inducted as Ambassador of Peace by the Association of World Peace Advocates (AWPA).
Dr Ameh-Pius was inducted along other eminent Nigerians at the first
national launch of the Peaceback Nigeria Project 2021 held in Abuja.
The occasion witnessed the coming together of Peace Advocates from all
walks of life, under the distinguished chairmanship of the Sultan of
Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.
Dr Eunice Ameh-Pius was honoured because of her humanitarian and
philanthropic work among the youths, widows, orphans, the vulnerable
and less privileged in Nigeria. She is also known for the promotion of
peace in the society leading to her recognition by the World Peace
Advocates.
Jose Foundation was founded in Abuja Nigeria in 2003 by Prince Dr
Martins Abhulimhen and guided by the principles of excellence,
pioneering and generosity true to its founder.
Jose Foundation strives to foster positive change and enable people to
live a meaningful and fulfilling life in a more equitable and safer
environment.
The Foundation shapes and implements a needs-based and result-oriented
philanthropic strategy that aims to build the capacities and
strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable groups, children and
women in particular.
It supports innovative, impactful and lasting initiatives in
low-income countries that promote women’s economic and social
development, that provide access to basic services, that engage with
communities to encourage the responsible management of natural
resources and that deliver humanitarian assistance to children and their families when natural disasters strike.