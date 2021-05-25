The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has given all employers of labour not later than July 31, 2021, to display evidence of purchase of group life insurance to avoid prosecution.

The pension watchdog said non-compliance to the notice would be considered a violation of the relevant sections of the 2014 Pension Reform Act.

“Employers that have not displayed a copy of the GLIP certificate within their premises are advised to do so on or before 31 July,2021,” PenCom said in a circular that was posted on its website yesterday, adding that “Failure to provide GLIP is a violation of Section 4(5) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014.”

PenCom had in January this year directed employees to report any employer that fails to procure the minimum required Life Insurance Policy in their favour not less than three times their annual total emolument and those failing to remit the deducted pension contributions into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

LEADERSHIP reports that in accordance with the provisions of Section 4(5) of the pension reform Act (PRA) 2014, every employer is expected to maintain a Group Life Insurance Policy (GLIP) in favour of all employees. The GLIP should be a minimum of three times the annual total emolument of the employees.

Similarly, Section 5.5 of the revised guidelines on GLIP for employees provide that the employer shall display a copy of the GLIP certificate in a conspicuous place within its premises, for the information of the employees and as evidence of having taken such policy.