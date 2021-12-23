The people of Ekiti North Senatorial District of Ekiti State have scored the representative of the zone at the Senate low in terms of performance.

The constituents, including monarchs, traders, youth and others, berated Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, for alleged poor performance, neglect and failure to impact positively on the constituency.

The Ekiti North residents in a report of performance index compiled by the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti’s Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of the All Progressives Congress Senator, in Ido/Osi, Ilejemeje, Moba, Ikole and Oye local governments, where he was elected to represent since 2019.

Responding, Adetumbi described the verdict passed on him by the residents as frivolous and incredible, adding that those making such damaging ratings about him exercised such venom and hatred by deciding to undermine his contributions in terms of service delivery.

In the report signed by JDPI Coordinator, Rev Father Emmanuel Akingbade, made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, the constituents accused the lawmaker of not doing enough in his service to the people in the execution of N222 million cumulative projects earmarked for the district in 2020 federal budgetary provisions.

