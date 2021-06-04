Fourteen candidates have failed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test

to scale through in the quest to fill the vacancies for permanent secretaries from the five states of Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos in the federal civil service.

This is even as only 11 of the 21 candidates were successful.

The proficiency test was part of the last stage process of appointing them as permanent secretaries.

This is contained in a circular, titled, ‘Re: Examination for the Appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service,’ dated June 3, 2021, and signed by Arc Sunny Echocho, on behalf of the examination committee.

The successful 11 directors were part of the 21 directors among the previous 46 senior officers who took the examination on Monday in Abuja.

The names of the officials were not indicated on the document, but were identified by their service numbers.

They will on Monday June 7, 2021 meet for an interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners who are expected to pick only five of the 11 directors.

The Federal Government had in May announced the shortlisting of 47 directors for the examination among the 51 candidates who earlier faced a panel, with only 46 directors successful to the next stage.

Echocho said that, “The 11 shortlisted candidates for the Oral Interview are to report for the interview on Monday, 7 June at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall” in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHOCSF).