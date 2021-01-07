The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono has commended the management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for the culture of efficiency and promptness created in its relationship with the Ministry of Education and charged them to extend the same to the BOT.

Echono who made the commendation in Abuja recently during the TETFund Board of Trustees (BOT) Retreat, which had Heads of Departments and Units of the Fund participating called for maximum cooperation to enable the board deliver on its mandate.

He noted that TETFund was increasingly becoming critical to the government’s objectives in the education sector and expressed the need to be more proactive, prudent and ensure more effective implementation of projects.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of TETFund, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam described the appointment of BOT members as a call to national service, while also calling for a more harmonious relationship between the Board and Management of the Fund for improved service delivery.

The Chairman assured that the BOT was aware and alive to its responsibilities and also determined to make TETFund succeed hence it would continue to take decisions in the best interest of the Fund.

Also speaking at the Retreat, the Executive Secretary of TETFund Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro expressed appreciation to the Chairman and members of the BOT for their understanding and cooperation and also commended them for their commitment to the success of the Fund.

Bogoro further commended the BOT for its commitment to creating a positive working environment for members of staff and assured that management would continue to support and work in harmony with the Board.

On their part, the Heads of Departments and Units of the Fund expressed profound appreciation to the Chairman and members of the BOT for the privilege granted them to participate in Board meetings, expressing confidence that it would foster a closer working relationship between the BOT and Management.

They also expressed commitment to support the BOT and Executive Secretary towards consolidating the achievements recorded by the Fund over the years.

LEADERSHIP reports that in order to drive the advocacy for the institutionalization of the research and Development culture in Nigeria, the board recently approved an increase of the national research fund to the tune of N8.5 billion from N7.5 billion.

On the occasion, Imam stated that the conversation around R&D has been gathering momentum over the past few months and years due to the relentless campaign embarked upon by Bogoro, the executive secretary of the board.

He noted, “It is pleasing to observe the cacophony of positive pronouncements and activities around the subject of R&D are reaching a deafening crescendo, as robust and persistent advocacy is being matched by positive policy initiatives from the responsive administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“One can only imagine where we would be today, if previous administrations had paid half as much attention to the clamour for action on R&D, as his administration has been doing thus far. Notwithstanding the precious time lost, I feel privileged, as the Chairman, BoT of TETFund, to be able to contribute my quota in championing the cause for the institutionalisation of the R&D and innovation culture across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“The approval and funding given by this administration for the establishment of the TETFund Centres of Excellence are signposts pointing in the direction of a bright future for R&D in Nigeria. It is hard to find a more compelling argument that Nigeria’s path to technological breakthrough and self-reliance has well and truly been carved out, than the steady traction the crusade for R&D has been gaining,” he added.

Bogoro further reiterated the importance of R&D, calling on all to resolve to resolutely continue to hold onto R&D torch aloft, chipping away slowly but surely at the lethargic resistance that still pervades our society vis-à-vis R&D. “Already, the long sought-after oasis in the horizon is within touching distance, as we approach light at the end of the R&D tunnel.

“While we cannot afford to rest on our oars just yet, because the target is far from having been achieved, we can, however, heave a collective sigh of relief and give ourselves a pat on the back, as we celebrate the success of having raised the topic of R&D and innovation to the top of the national discourse,” he said.