Though relevant to all women, these books were written with other black women in mind. To expand your library of personal finance resources, consider these finance books written by black women to help you manage all aspects of your finances.

Real Money Answers for Every Woman: How to Win the Money Game With or Without a Man by Patrice Washington

Gleaning from her own experience, America’s Money Maven, Patrice Washington, offers practical advice for responsibly handling your money in her book Real Money Answers for Every Woman. The book shares tips on establishing wealthy habits and achieving financial security with or without a partner. Patrice leans on her own experience of overcoming $18,000 of debt and excessive spending. She answers the most common questions related to money management while leaving room for you to reflect. You’ll get real, no fluff advice on taking control of your finances with this book.

Our Money Stories: A Six Week No B.S. Holistic Financial Wellness Plan by Eugenié George

People rarely connect their personal history with their health, wealth, relationships, and career. The book, Our Money Stories, will challenge you to think about how your personal history, ancestry, and environment plays a role in your money habits. You’ll also learn about the historic landscape of laws and policies that have affected Women of Color. It includes 30 interviews from Women of Color who also share their experiences.

Dump Debt & Build Bank: The Everyday Chick’s Guide to Money by Faneisha Alexander

If you struggle with student loan debt, the Dump Debt & Build Bank book is a must-have resource. In this relatable and relevant book, I share my own personal experience of paying off over $78,000 in student loan debt in less than three years. You’ll get my exact steps to getting out of debt, increasing your income, and building generational wealth. This book comes equipped with additional tools and resources that you can access to further your debt payoff and wealth-building journey.

Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom (3rd Edition) by Lynnette Khalfani-Cox

This book, Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom, is a must-read if you have credit card debt. Author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox pulls from her own personal story of paying off $100,000 in credit card debt in three years to provide practical advice. Written as a 31-day guide, it teaches you how to effectively get and stay out of consumer debt. It also delves into best practices for improving your credit.

Girl, Make Your Money Grow! A Sister’s Guide to Protecting Your Future and Enriching Your Life by Glinda Bridgforth

Learn how to create new streams of income, invest in real estate, and build an investment portfolio like a pro with this book, Girl Make Your Money Grow!. Co-authored by Gail Perry-Mason, this book will teach you the steps necessary for creating financial security for your future. You’ll learn how to map out a plan for your retirement and get started with low-risk investments. This book comes equipped with assignments, worksheets, and affirmations. You’ll also read stories of other African American women who’ve successfully mastered investing.