Nigerians living with disabilities under the aegis of Persons With Disabilities Initiative Nigeria have honoured Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom (Benue State) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi State) for their support to them.

Other Nigerians honoured by the group are the director general of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The awards were presented to the representatives of the honourees by the group’s national president Engr. Agustine Onwuamaegbu.

The event was part of activities to mark the International Day of Persons Living With Disabilities 2021.

In his remarks during the occasion attended by persons with disabilities from different parts of the country and other dignitaries, Onwuamaegbu expressed the gratitude of persons with disabilities in the country to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Disability Commission Act.

“For the first time, the Nigerian government took seriously the concerns and welfare issue of persons who are physically challenged in Nigeria. We thank him most sincerely.

“We are equally calling on state governments to domesticate the Act in order to alleviate the sufferings of our people”, he said.

The activist, however, charged his colleagues not to resort to “self pity and begging for survival. You may be physically challenged but make use of your mind. Don’t be idle. Find something to do. Go into petty trading, look neat and sell food. By all means find multiple streams of income”.

Other persons with disability from different states and tribes unanimously called on government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the physically challenged citizens in the country.