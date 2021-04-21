BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the security challenges rocking the country.

The PFN’s National President, Bishop Wale Oke who stated this while receiving the alumni of the Lagos State University Christian Union of Cornerstone in his office in Ibadan, urged government to put a stop to issues of kidnapping, killing, rape and other challenges.

Bishop Wale Oke who noted that PFN was praying for the government and support effort of President Muhammadu Buhari’ administration, said the government should ensure peace, fair and justice in governance.

He said, “Politics is over. Good governance is it now since he is not contesting again.”

According to him, no tribe in the country should be allowed to override itself on another tribe, the government should be fair and do justice to everybody.

Bishop Wale Oke who is also the Presiding President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan argued that if there was justice in the country, it would enhance love and adoration among Nigerians.

While noting that a lot of damages have been done particularly in the area of security, he decried the payment of ransom to kidnappers, saying if the government continues to pay ransom, it has failed in its responsibility of ensuring security of lives of the people.