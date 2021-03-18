ADVERTISEMENT

By Our Correspondent

Various artistes come into the entertainment sector with just the soul aim of singing and writing songs, but little do they know that the whole Entertainment industry is growing wider and more versatile.

A lot of our fans are so bored that they give most attention to those that sway with their attention and give them quality presence. Which is the power of what holds your presence down aside u being good at singing.

Godspower Emmanuel with the stage name Phanda Boyy has declared his exceptionality that he is not just an artist but an entertainer par excellence, before he moved to music he was into art, photography and dancing which made him popular locally among his school and community there has only been good remark some say his is the jack of all trades in the entertainment industry.

He got signed last year to the IYU Empire Entertainment music record label and he is ticking his success story gradually. His new ep called “Eclipse of the Heart” is already building momentum as Radio Stations, TV stations and Music Blogs are sending feedbacks of how the music is bringing dance to their feet and melodies to their ears.

He is positive that his music will take over the music industry and in few years will become a voice to reckon with in Nigeria, Africa and elsewhere.he is planning of taking Afro beat to a whole new level that the world is gonna praise African music.

He tells his love of black cultural sounds(highlife) and how it has enriched his natural sound and for Phanda Boyy we should expect greater things from, with this aspect he doesn’t think the world is prepared for musical breakthrough but he advises us to watch out. Many years from now I know I will still be relevant because I am not just an artiste but an entertainer.