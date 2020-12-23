By Michael Oche,

PharmAccess Nigeria has been honoured with the Corporate Partnership Award by the Healthcare Provider Association Nigeria (HCPAN). The recognition was for her contributions towards building the healthcare sector in the country.

HCPAN handed the award during her 16th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting which had the Hon Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora and several healthcare organizations across the country in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was themed “Emerging Post-Covid Economic Challenge in the Health Sector & Management Strategies,”

The conference was declared opened by the Minister, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora, and saw several presentations from several healthcare organizations and NGOs.

Whilst speaking, the Minister commended the leadership of the association and further stressed the importance of investment in the healthcare sector and the government’s commitment to it.

He said: “The recent COVID-19 experience brought to the fore the fact that it is more than necessary for quality healthcare to be invested in. Investing in Healthcare shouldn’t be a flash in the pan, but it should be something that is consistent. That is why the Federal, state and local government is prioritising healthcare investments.”

He went on to say that the business of improving the healthcare system cannot be done by government alone, thereby commending HCPAN leadership for their efforts in providing healthcare. He mentioned that his ministry will be sure to implement whatever positive deliberations and solutions that the conference comes up with.

Also speaking, the President of HCPAN, Dr Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, thanked the minister for gracing the event and for reassuring of the government’s support for the healthcare sector. He said the occasion was organized to honour leading health care providers across the country who have contributed immensely to the stability and growth of the Nigeria Health Insurance industry.

The President went on to commend PharmAccess Foundation while presenting its leadership the award for excellent corporate partnership. He said the NGO stands as an example in their passion, commitment, professionalism as well as their expertise in the healthcare sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Country Director, Ms. Njide Ndili, PharmAccess’ Director, Advocacy and Program Development, Dr Olamide Okulaja thanked HCPAN and pledged the organization’s continued support for improving the healthcare system in the country.

He said: “For us, our commitment to quality healthcare is steadfast because of the lives and people we are privileged to touch. This is the sole motivation with which we give our all and drives us to do more. We appreciate this recognition very much and it will only serve as more motivation for us to do our part to the best of our abilities, in creating a better healthcare sector.”

Speaking about some of the peculiar changes caused by the pandemic during his presentation, The Post COVID Economy and Delivery of Healthcare to all Nigerians, he said: “The overtone window has greatly expanded and innovations such as Telemedicine which was now previously accepted has now witnessed great adoption as an acceptable way of delivering healthcare in Nigeria because of the pandemic.

Therefore, in order to build a resilient health system that is ready for any future outbreaks, all stakeholders most especially the government, must prioritize the adoption of innovations in healthcare and engage the private sector in the definition of strategies in implementing healthcare solutions especially in areas where gaps exist.