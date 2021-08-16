The Biomedical Pharmaceuticals Ltd is set to unveil its ultra-modern syrup factory located in Ilorin, Kwara State, even though, it specialises in the production of intra-venous fluids.

This move, it said, was meant to deplete Nigeria’s high dependency on imported drugs,

The ultra-modern syrup factory was made possible through the intervention of the Bank of Industry (BOI) which provided the funding for the project.

At a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, the chairman of the company, Hon. Idowu Obasa said the story of Biomedical Ltd is one in which the original visioner courageously stepped forward to break the circle of dependence on foreign pharmaceutical companies for drugs and other medicaments.

At a time when most medicines were being imported into the country and even those being produced in Nigeria was dominated by foreign multinationals, a courageous Nigerian ventured into manufacture of inta-venous fluids, Obasa said.

He added that the anniversary offers an opportunity to salute the courage of the original visioner, Dr. Farouk Abdulazeez, without whose dogged determination the feat attained by the firm would have been impossible.

He said, all arrangements have been concluded for the formal launch of the company’s ultra-modern syrup factory located in Ilorin, Kwara State scheduled to take place on August 27 , 2021.

“Bank of Industry made this one possible and in spite of our general misgivings about the workings of Nigerian institutions, the BOI proved to be different at least as far as the syrup factory of Biomedical is concerned.

into the factory, offered to assist and went through the entire process clinically and professionally and today we are about to formally present 22 new syrups to the market, with more to come,” Obasa explained.

Reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to providing more care options for Nigerians, Obasa said, Biomedical plans to embark on mass deworming of school pupils across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).