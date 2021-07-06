Political activist and leader, Network for the Defense of Democracy and Good Governance (NDDGG), Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, has commended the 9th Senate for passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.

Jackrich, who made the commendation during a grand reception held in his honour by the people of Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State, however called on the Senate to reconsider an upward review of the 3% equity participation to host communities in the legislation.

He also called on the federal government to engage dialogue and seek a roundtable discussion with stakeholders of the country in order amicably resolve the various agitations across board.

He advised citizens who feel aggrieved to explore peaceful means of pressing home their demands instead of resolving to violence.

Jackrich, who is also the leader of Kengema Unity Forum, urged Rivers people to consciously participate in electoral processes, calling on them to look beyond party lines in deciding who leads the state in 2023.

He also urged Rivers people to resist imposition of candidates by those whom he alleged had plundered the collective resources of the state.

On his part, Gift Worlu, who spoke on behalf of Ogbogoro community, commended Jackrich for extending his benevolent gesture to the community by singlehandedly renovating the palace hall of the paramount ruler of the community, His Royal Highness, Wosa-Elinwo Nsirim Webilor.

Also speaking, the political leader of Ogbogoro ward 6, Professor Lawson Ihwgiwe, applauded the NDDGG leader for achieving a feat other well to do citizens of the community could not do.

Our correspondent reports that the high point of the event was the commissioning of the palace hall by Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich.