The conflicting positions taken by the Senate and House of Representatives on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), will soon be harmonised in order to produce a final version of the much-talked-about legislation by the 9th National Assembly.

Consequently, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has announced the composition of the Senate conference committee on the PIB.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at the commencement of plenary.

The members of the conference committee include the Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi as chairman; Senators Mohammed Sabo (North-West); Albert Bassey Akpan (South South); Danjuma Goje (North-East); Opeyemi Bamidele (South-West); Stella Oduah (South-East), and Gabriel Suswam (North-Central).

Lawan charged members of the conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly come up with a final document on the PIB for transmission to the Executive arm of government for assent.

He said, “The conference committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”