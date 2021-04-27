ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has commended the chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode and her board for the excellent organisation of the just-concluded Super 6 Tournament held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“I must commend Aisha Falode and her board for the efforts that went into putting up such a showpiece. It was a fabulous event in all facets and I believe the NWFL as a whole deserves our praise. I was there and saw large parts of it and I was truly impressed,” said Pinnick.

Perennial champions Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt clinched a place in the WAFU B play-off for the incipient CAF Women Champions League by crushing Sunshine Queens of Akure 4-0 in one of Sunday’s two final games, edging Delta Queens of Asaba and FC Robo of Lagos who ended their encounter that happened simultaneously 1-1.

Pinnick in a statement signed by the NFF director of communication, Ademola Olajire, said women football better support haven achieved much for the country.

“Admittedly, we need to do even more for women’s football in this country because as I always insist, the women deserve more attention having won as many as nine African titles for the country. It is no mean feat. I am enamoured by the superb organisation of the Super 6 and I have no doubt that the positive vibes therefrom and the terrific after-glow will have some good impact on our efforts to engender real development and sustainability of the women’s game.

“Our vision of building a sustainable football culture for our dear country remains unshaken, and the women’s game is an integral part of that vision and mission. Bringing in another very good and globally renown tactician (Randy Waldrum) for the Super Falcons is another proof of our desire to take the women’s game to higher levels,” Pinnick added.

Edo Queens and Bayelsa Queens were the other teams that participated in the 7-day tournament.