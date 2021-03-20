Uzee Usman is a top Nollywood cum Kannywood movie maker, producer, actor and presenter. The thespian in tells ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM about his latest movie “Voiceless” and why support is not coming from Northerners

What is your reaction to the current insurgency?

The movies about insurgency are two. One is “Voiceless”. It is a huge one and produced by Rogers Ofime. It’s going to be on Netflix I think from next month. It’s already in the cinema now. I played the role of the second in command of the terrorists who took over the camp. The movie is about the relationship between the government and the insurgents. We tried to paint a picture of their motifs and the effect it has. And there is “Eagle Wings”. It’s in the cinema now. It is produced and directed by Paul Apel Papel, in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force. It’s about how the Nigerian Air Force is tackling insurgency in Northern Nigeria. In this movie, I’m the leader of the insurgents. Trust me it’s something different and unique. It’s something nice. The Nigerian Air Force came all out to back the project with fighter jets and everything we needed to shoot the movie. And it’s in the cinema right now. These are the two movies I have done recently. The one I’m currently shooting is called “White Blood” (Fain Jini), and it’s my personal project.

Is it a traditional Hausa movie?

No… it’s an English series with a northern touch. It’s my company in collaboration with Roc Production.

What should your fans expect from your new project “White Blood”?

The movie is a different feel entirely in terms of making of a series. It’s star-studded. Everyone that knows me knows that I love collaborating with the southern and northern stars, infusing the northern story into English. It’s the same concept I’m bringing into this movie but with more panache and stars from the southern part to come interpret the roles. I brought in the guy that won the best actor last year, Timini Egbuson from AMVCA, Yvonne Jegede, I brought in a veteran called Barbra Udoh to play the biggest Hajiya you can ever imagine. Those who have been watching Nollywood would know her. I’m also in the movie too as an actor. Yakubu Mohammed and others are there. It’s a northern story with glamour and pain. It’s a story of “Aljenu” that’s common in the North and we want the world to know what is better.

That’s Roc TV …

Yes. It’s a big collaboration, first of its kind. The movie is about how the northern society lavishes wealth.

What have you been doing aside shooting movies?

I have been working as an actor on other people’s job. They are numerous that I can’t count. I have also been doing other stuffs that would be in the public soon.

Should we be expecting any traditional Hausa movie(s) from you soon?

I do have some scripts that are traditional Hausa stories. But they are heavy to shoot and you don’t want to step on toes. You know how delicate the northern society is. You must be careful with extremely cultural or religious storylines. You may not know where you got it wrong, and they would take it personal. I’m still sceptical about shooting them. But I’m working on them.

What’s your take on Northern movie makers grooming their own actors?

It’s not that we don’t support them, I keep saying this, the government needs to come into the entertainment sector, especially the northern part because you’ll find out that a lot of northern filmmaker are reluctant to support themselves or even produce more movies now because when they go to borrow money from the bank or use their personal money to finance their movies, their fellow northerners don’t support them to be able to recoup the money. So it’s a huge problem. We need the government to intervene and end piracy. Only government can help in extinguishing piracy. Piracy in the North is a huge problem. Investing money in the northern movies is a no for me. For instance, you got a loan of N10m to produce a movie, you will be struggling to get N2m back because pirates are on standby to hijack it. The northern movie industry is sinking because pirates have hijacked the entire system.

What about shooting movies for Netflix, do you still encounter piracy?

If you want to shoot a movie for Netflix, you must shoot it very well. For example “Voiceless” is an Hausa movie and it was done with a huge amount of money. The movie is a 100 per cent Hausa film. An English investor came in to invest close to $1million. Which investor in the north can support you with such an amount? “Voiceless” went to the cinema and Netflix because it was shot properly. We were on location shooting for three months. It was a Hausa movie but was shot internationally. These people in the north don’t even believe in you.

What more should we be expecting from Uzee Usman?

Keep expecting good movies as an actor in every platform. Keep expecting good production from Uzee Multi-Concept limited. We’ll continue to give you comfortable, educative and informative movies you will learn something from.