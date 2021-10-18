A report by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) indicates that piracy incidents recorded in the first nine months of 2021 in the Gulf of Guinea and Nigerian waters in particular were the lowest in 17 years period.

The IMB report released this week shows that 85 vessels were boarded within the period under review, nine attempted attacks, two vessels shot at and one hijacked.

A statement by the director of information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, restated the Bureau’s warning for seafarers to remain vigilant particularly in view of high level of violence against crew in many areas.

According to the report, the Gulf of Guinea region recorded 28 incidents of piracy and armed robbery in 2021’s first nine months, compared to 46 for the same period in 2020.

He said Nigeria reported only four cases compared to 17 in 2020 and 41 in 2018.

He added that crew kidnappings in the region dropped with a single crew member kidnapped in quarter three of 2021, compared to 31 in five separate incidents during the same quarter in the preceding year.

The report said: “All 2021 quarter three incidents were against vessels at port anchorages and the average successful kidnapping location was 100 nautical miles from land.

“The overall reduction of piracy and armed robbery incidents in the region bears testament to enhanced maritime security and response co-ordination measures adopted by regional and national authorities.”

Commodore Dahun said the IMB report did not mention any piracy incident, kidnapping, violence against crew or hijacking on the east coast of the continent off Somalia including the Horn of Africa.

Going further east, the IMB recorded 20 armed robbery incidents in the Singapore Straits, the highest since last year and four up on the 2019 number.

He added “attacks are low level and opportunistic in nature with IMB warning perpetrators pose a direct threat to seafarers and vessels underway.

“In four incidents, crew were threatened, assaulted or injured.”

The report observed a “noticeable reduction” in incidents reported from Indonesian waters.

“The six reported in the first nine months of this year is the lowest in Indonesian water since 1993.”

The Navy spokesman added that, though there was decrease in piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea, at the other end of the scale, 51 crew kidnapped, eight taken hostage and one was killed.