The Clerk to the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ponven Wuyep, has denied reports that security operatives have sealed the Assembly complex.

He confirmed to journalists that there is heavy presence of security operatives around the Assembly complex but normal administrative activities were going on.

The clerk claimed that the Assembly was not under sieged by security operatives.

“No, the House was not sealed because normal activities are going. I am currently in the House. But there is additional security standing by and nobody is saying anything to anybody.

“Our normal security personnel are at the main gate. Staff are coming in and going out without any problem,” Wuyep stated.