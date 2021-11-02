The Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, the state capital, has reinstated the executive chairman of Langtang North local government council, Hon. Joshua Laven.

Laven, who had one year left to the end of his three years tenure, was forced out of office after the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) conducted elections in the 17 LGAs of the State on October 9, 2021.

Justice Ishaku Kunda ruled that the tenure of the Lantang North LGA chairman will begin to count from the day he was sworn in as elected chairman.