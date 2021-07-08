A traditional ruler in Bassa local government area of Plateau State, Chief Daniel Chega, narrowly escaped death when gunmen attacked his vehicle after attending a state function geared towards peace in his domain.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Chega, who is the district head of Miango, was returning home after a peace meeting with herdsmen and other stakeholders when the gunmen opened fire on his vehicle on Monday evening.

The president of Miango Youths Development Association, Mr Ezekiel Bini, who attended the peace meeting, confirmed the attack on the monarch to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday evening.

He said, “It was a miracle that the district head escaped. We were together with him during the security and peace meeting. You know Miango community had lost so many people and property worth millions of naira to attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the community.

“So, it was in order to find a lasting solution to the problem that the Plateau State Peace Building Agency organised the meeting with the Fulani and other stakeholders at the local council headquarters on Monday. After the meeting, the traditional ruler headed for his palace in Miango.

“But unknown to him, some gunmen had laid ambush for him. On sighting his vehicle as he was approaching the Golf Course near the army barracks, the gunmen who were hiding in-between herds of cattle opened fire on him and riddled his 406 Ash colour car with bullets.

“Fortunately, his driver was able to maneuver his way out of the danger with the monarch and other occupants unhurt,” he said.

Bini lamented that the attack was not the first time such incident was happening after a security peace meeting with the herders.

He recalled that “just about three weeks ago, one of us was killed by gunmen while returning from a security peace meeting. How can we continue like this? When people who go for security peace meetings are no longer safe, it tells you the nature of the security challenge we are facing in the community.”

The district head who spoke with our correspondent from his palace in Miango also confirmed the attack on his convoy.

The monarch said, “We thank God we are alive. You need to come and see how my car was riddled with bullets.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted was not available for comment, as calls put across to his mobile phone were not answered.