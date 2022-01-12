The Plateau State Police Command has paraded one Moses Oko, the suspected killer of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300-level student of the University of Jos (UniJos), whose lifeless body was found mutilated at Domus Pacis Guest House in Jos, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists while parading Oko and other suspected human traffickers at the Police Command headquarters in Jos, the Commissioner of Police.

Bartholomew Onyeka, said Oko aged 20, was the deceased student’s boyfriend, who fled Jos to Benue State after committing the crime.

According to him, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator of the murder launched an aggressive manhunt for the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by police operatives of the Command.

He explained that the arrest of the suspect, Oko, was made possible as a result of credible information provided by his father, noting that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police also said the Command has

recieved a complaint from one Esther Emmanuel and Chigozie Asibe, both of Kabong, Gada Biu in Jos, that they discovered that their daughters, Princess Emmanuel and Rejoice Asibe aged 17 were not at home.

He explained that after the report, Police detectives attached to ‘A’ Division immediately swung into action and arrested Esther Sunday, Jemila Thomas, Victoria Danladi and Joy Nnamani all of Kabong, Gada Biu, Jos.

Onyeka added that preliminary investigation revealed that they criminally conspired and trafficked the girls to Mali through Lagos State.

He disclosed that the suspects have confessed to the crime and the case has been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further action.

