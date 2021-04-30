National officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) who are in Jos for their 61st Annual Scientific Conference and Delegates Meeting, have visited Governor Simon Bako Lalong to interact with him ahead of their conference.

President of the NMA Prof. Innocent Ujah says they were at the Government House to appreciate the governor for approving the hosting of the week- long event, which has over one thousand doctors in attendance.

Ujah notes that the NMA is hosting the event in Plateau because of the substan- tial peace that has returned to state due to the efforts of the Lalong administration.

According to him, there is confidence in the state as many members had no reservations or fears coming to Plateau State.

He however raised concerns over the general in- security in many parts of the nation that is very worrisome to medical doctors and other health workers who are not only affected, but find it difficult and unsafe to offer their services to those in need.

He appealed to the governor to use his office as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum to work with his colleagues, the Federal Government and the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country as it is causing general concern.

Governor Lalong thanked the NMA for the visit and mentions that their second visit within four months shows the confidence they have in the state. He assured them that his administration is determined to sustain the peace in the state which is the number one priority of the government.

Lalong also reiterated his invitation to medical doctors to establish health facilities in Plateau State and encourage medical tourism due to the natural endowments of the state and hospital environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured the visitors that he will participate in the conference and the golf kitty that has been planned.