Plateau United of Jos at the weekend defeated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rival, Nasarawa United 1-0 to emerge winner of the inaugural Unity Preseason Tournament in Abuja.

The keenly contested match saw the the two teams living up to the earlier ratings by making various incursions in the vital areas till the end of the encounter.

The match which watched by sizeable number of dignitaries including the LMC Chairman Sheu Dikko, Chairman of the the Club Owners, Issac Danladi, his Secretary Aloy Chukwuemeka, FCT FA Chairman Murthar Muhammed, among others.

Andrew Ikefe scored the only goal of the match in the seventh minute of the first half.

Shedrack Peters of Fosla FC emerged as the best goalkeeper of the tournament, Kingsley Fredrick of Simoniben FC emerged as the best defender, Tolulope Oluwole of Nasarawa United, emerged as the Highest Goal scorer while Reuben Bala of Plateau United was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.