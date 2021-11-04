Two weeks ago, rumour that the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba would be impeached, emerged in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The rumour heightened last Wednesday night when a secret meeting between seven members of the House of Assembly and top members of the State Executive on how to pull off the impeachment was leaked to several social media platforms.

However signs that the impeachment rumour is real emerged by 6am on Thursday as security operatives sealed up the entrance to the Plateau State House of Assembly complex.

A combined security team of the Police and the Department of State Security Services barricaded all roads leading to the Assembly complex.

With this security arrangement in place, eight members of the Assembly declared the impeachment of Ayuba as speaker after they move a vote of no confidence against him.

Interestingly, the Plateau State House of Assembly has 24 members and the House rules says two thirds of the members(16) must be available to effect an impeachment of the speaker and deputy speaker.

But the deputy speaker, Saleh Yipmong, began the proceeding to impeach the speaker. He was supported by Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan(Jos North, North) Naanlong Daniel (Mikang), Hon. Livinus Soja (Shendam) Hon. Mavo Yahaya (Wase), Hon. Eric Dakogol Quanpan(North) Hon. Balo Mohammed (Quanpan South) Hon. Yanga Abdul (Mangu South) and Hon. Sanda Yakubu (Pengana).

Member representing Pengana constituency, Hon Yakubu Sanda was elected the new speaker.

Immediately after their action, the new Speaker Hon. Yakubu Sanda and all the members who participated in Ayuba’s impeachment moved to Old Government House to meet the governor, Simon Lalong, who was represented by the secretary to the government of Plateau State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu.

Atu who said the executive arm of government was surprised over the development, however assured Sanda and his team of its collaboration and cooperation.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs to the governor Dr. Simon Makut Macham said the governor respects the decision of the House which is an autonomous organ that has powers to manage its internal affairs.

Sanda in his remarks assured his leadership will work with the executive for the peace, progress and development of the state.

For watchers of the unfolding political drama, it didn’t come as a surprise. The state governor Simon Lalong and Ayuba have not had a rosy relationship over the way the state is governed.

The House, under Ayuba’s leadership, had been critical of the way Lalong handled the recent Jebbu Miango and Yelwa Zangam killings in the state.

Also, the embattled speaker was critical of the governor’s seeming nonchalant disposition of the governor over the alleged brutalising of Plateau Polytechnic students by security agencies during a protest. The state government had denied the incident.

These developments and many others had not gone down well with the executive.

However, in the build up to the impeachment saga, a group, Youths Rights Against Corruption (YARC) had in a petition to EFCC signed by comrade Abednego Musa alleged gross financial misconduct, criminal breach of public trust and abuse against Ayuba.

The group also demanded that Ayuba step down from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

However, Hon. Nanbol Daniel (PDP-Langtang North Central) told newsmen in Jos that Ayuba’s impeachment would not stand because it did not follow the House Rules.

“It was this morning (Thursday) that few members rushed to the Plateau state House of Assembly as early as 6 am. You know the state House of Assembly is made up of 24 members and the constitutional requirement for the removal of the Speaker is 2/3 majority which is 16 members.

“So, Eight lawmakers rushed to the Assembly this morning against the House rules that say that plenary commences from 9 am and even if there is going to be an extraordinary sitting, the Speaker is the one who is empowered to convene the house.

“That did not happen. When some of us got wind of what was happening, we rushed to the Assembly complex only to discover that Security operatives had barricaded everywhere. Some of us were stopped from gaining access to the Assembly complex while others were harassed”.

The Ayuba camp fought back. He and other lawmakers convened plenary in a rented hall and slammed suspension on six lawmakers while passing a vote of confidence on Ayuba

Ayuba presided over the plenary with the Maze outside the premises of the State Assembly, alongside 13 other members of the House. Interestingly he got support cutting across party lines.

Those suspended are the Deputy Speaker, Saleh Yipmong, Majority Leader, Na’anlong Daniel, the new Speaker, Yakubu Sanda, former Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Baba Hassan, Eric Dakogol, Abubakar Balo.

Briefing journalists shortly after the sitting , the chairman, House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun said, “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes a clear provision for the impeachment of the Speaker, it requires a 2/3 majority, we are 24, we are supposed to have a minimum of 16 members to sign and affirm the impeachment of the Speaker.

“To our greatest surprise, we were in the House today very early in the morning, we got an information that there an attempt to impeach our Speaker. I went and I found seven people and I was the eighth person before the rest came. We are not in agreement with what happened, the Governor is a lawyer, he knows better, “ he said.

Reacting to the development, the North Central zonal director of civil liberties Organisation (CLO),

Comrade Steve Aluko, faulted the way Ayuba was said to have been impeached, adding that the entire process did not meet the necessary requirements of the constitution.

“As it is now, it is an exercise in futility,” he said.

According to him, “The timing of the impeachment is against the rule of the house, if you put all this together and the previous judicial pronouncement on impeachment that was done in the states assembly by the executive is amount to effort in futility.

But the drama took a twist on Tuesday as Ayuba and 10 other members were whisked away from the Assembly complex by security operatives.

The drama unfolded at about 3:20 pm and lasted till the evening when the state commissioner of police, Edward Ebuka, led the 11 lawmakers into four waiting Hilux vehicles to an undisclosed destination.

The members, who were unruffled, said, “We are firm and resolute in our duties to the Plateau people that voted us to the House and we will fight until the Speaker is reinstated.”

Hon Zingtin Sochang, member representing Langtang South, said, “we are now being bundled into four Hilux vehicles by security men to a yet to be known location and if after 20 minutes you call us and no response, you should know that we have been taken to an unknown place”

Before the lawmakers were whisked away, the security operatives shot several canisters of teargas into the air as journalists and youths loyal to the Ayuba group scampered for safety.

Earlier in the day, some people suspected to be thugs gained access from the backdoor in their attempt to unleash mayhem on the lawmakers who were already seated to commence the day’s proceedings.

Security operatives deployed to the Assembly were taken by surprise when these unknown persons made their way through the back of the house to stop Ayuba and his team from going ahead with their proceedings.

Be that as it may, how the drama that is playing out will end , only time will tell.