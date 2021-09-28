The Gwaram Abuja Residents Association (GARA) has appealed to the newly appointed minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, to work with relevant stakeholders for the completion of the abandoned Jigawa State-based Gwaram Power Sub Station, stating that “Despite adequate budgetary provisions to the project, the failure of relevant authorities to complete Gwaram Power Sub-Station has continued to militate against the economic and industrial development of in the area.

The chairman, Hamza Muhammad, who made the call in Abuja, yesterday, pledged the readiness of the association and prospective beneficiary of the communities to work together for the completion of the project.

He also explained that decade-long failure to complete the project is a serious threat to the potential of Gwaram as an industrial hub of the region, stating that “the absence of power supply makes it difficult for industrialists to harness raw materials in the region,” this challenge militates against the industrial and economic development of the area.

While calling for the special intervention of the minister in the completion of the Gwaram Power Sub Station, Hamza disclosed some efforts to complete the project, saying, that “the National Assembly made substantive allocation to the project in the 2020 budget.”

“I can confirm to you that a substantial budgetary allocation was made for the Gwaram Power Substation project in Year 2020 budget, but no progress has been made regarding the project, till date.”

He therefore appealed to the new minister to personally intervene in the quest to ensure the realization of the Gwaram Power substation, saying that the project has suffered several setbacks.