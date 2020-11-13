President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo has mourned former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings.

The 73-year-old Ghanaian leader was reported to have died of COVID-19 complications at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra yesterday.

A military ruler, who later joined politics, Rawlings ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.

As flight lieutenant of the Ghanaian Air Force, Rawlings first staged military coup as a young revolutionary on May 15, 1979, five weeks before scheduled elections to return the country to civilian rule.

When it failed, he was imprisoned, publicly court-martialed and sentenced to death.

After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on 31 December 1981 as the chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

He then resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first president of the Fourth Republic.

He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years. After two terms in office, the limit according to the Ghanaian constitution, Rawlings endorsed his vice-president John Atta Mills as a presidential candidate in 2000.

He was born on June 22, 1947.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over the passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

President Buhari believes the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

The president in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina noted, with commendation, the unique role the former president played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

President Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

The president prayed that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.

Ghana Begins 7-day National Mourning Over Rawlings Death

In the wake of the demise of the former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of national mourning in the country.

Announcing Rawlings’ death in a letter he signed and made available to the press, President Akufo-Addo said he has ordered that all Ghana’s national flags should fly at half-mast across the country.

The president also disclosed in the letter titled “President Akufo-Addo Announces the Death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings,” that he and his vice have suspended all political campaigns for the same period.

The letter read in parts: “It is with great sadness that I announce to the nation that the 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, has joined his ancestors.

“This tragic event occurred at 10:10 am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.

“I convey the deep sympathies of government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late president, in these difficult times.

“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.

“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period.

“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall meet again. Amen!”