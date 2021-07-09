President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, as the new Nigeria’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva, Switzerland for a period of four years.

The appointment was contained in letter to the minister of industry, trade and investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, from the office the chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The minister charged the new ambassador to cooperate with the WTO director-general, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, members of the WTO and other international organisations like UNCTAD, ITC and WIPO to move Nigeria’s trade to the next level in the global organisation.

Until his appointment, Dr Adamu was the acting head/ charge’ de’ affairs of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

He holds MSC Economics and International Development from Clemont Ferrand University, France; Master in Business Management and Leadership from London Graduate School , UK; Doctorate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy from Commonwealth University, London, UK. He has acquired 28 years working experience on world trade matters and trade negotiations.

Dr Adamu was the campaign coordinator of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva, Switzerland which led to her emergence as director- general of WTO.