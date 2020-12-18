The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the leadership, vision, and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The governors restated their confidence that under the current administration, Nigeria will be able to resolve its national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country, despite the current crisis. In a message issued yesterday and signed by chairman of PGF, Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the APC governors congratulated President Buhari on his 78th birthday.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to working under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC federal government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians. “We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration,” the governors stated.