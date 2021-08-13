President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late former president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari over the transition of his widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, at age 80.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, he described the departed as a pillar of strength and support, holding forth for the family while her husband busied himself with service to the nation.

President Buhari extended condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State, urging the family to be consoled by the good deeds of Hajiya Hadiza.

The president prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with Paradise.

Buhari also commiserated with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the president said.

While praying for repose of the soul of the departed, President Buhari emphasised strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.