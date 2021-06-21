President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General and Nigeria’s former minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, on the extension of her tenure for a second term.

The president also felicitated with UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on his re-appointment for a second-term in office and the extension of Mohammed’s tenure for another five years.

Buhari said the global recognition was another opportunity for them to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he believes Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their countries and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

The president extolled Mohammed for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.

