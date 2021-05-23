President Buhari, last week in Paris, participated in the African Finance Summit which was focused on reviewing African economy, among others. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH presents the highlights of the event

Since last year , major world events have been held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic . The United Nations General Assembly, African Union summits and the China – African summit were held virtually .

Indeed, it was a surprise when news filtered in that President Muhammadu Buhari was going to attend the African Summit in Paris, France. The summit was billed to review the African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit which was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, had its agenda to draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

It is instructive to note that as the giant of Africa, it was important that President Buhari attends the event to present the country and Africa’s demand at the summit .

First, President Buhari met with his French counterpart, Macron and committed their two nations to working together to fight insecurity bedeviling the Lake Chad basin area and entire stretch of the Sahel region.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting, at which he hosted the Nigerian leader on the sidelines of the Financing Africa Summit in Paris ,President Macron pledged his steadfast support for Nigeria and its people as they confront the security challenges facing the country.

President Macron said the French government will absolutely be there on the side of Nigeria and it is willing to support with everything to assist the country to overcome the security threats.

He also pledged to support Nigeria in confronting the challenges faced with COVID-19 vaccines.

President Buhari, at the meeting, outlined the challenges all round facing the country as well as its neighbours and spoke about the steps he has taken to reignite response to the situation, which he said included the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President expressed the willingness of Nigeria to work with France and all international partners to reign in the security challenges and thanked President Macron for agreeing to intensify the existing partnership with Nigeria.

Secondly, President Buhari called on European countries and global financial institutions to consider reducing devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on African economies by restructuring debt portfolios, opting for complete reliefs, and releasing vaccines to the continent, which is still behind in protecting majority of its citizens.

The President, who spoke at the Financing Africa Summit held at Grande Palais Ephemere with the theme:

“External Financing and debt Treatment’’, said the fall in commodity prices as Covid-19 took a toll on the global economy further slowed growth in some countries and strained health facilities

“It is in this vein that we solicit the support of the French government with its influence in the European Union to lend its voice to the efforts being made to mobilize additional resources for developing economies most especially Africa in order to strengthen the quantum of investments to our economies.

This financial support should also be extended to the private sector,’’ he said .

The President said the European Union should encourage fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in less developed countries, and promote the establishment of manufacturing facilities.

According to him, many African countries were already experiencing debt distress and the Debt Service Suspension by France and G-20 does not go far enough, adding that there was need for more sustainable and affordable financing solutions, including debt relief and further debt restructuring.

On the Paris Agreement for Climate Change, President Buhari noted that African countries would need financial support for green energy investment and COP-26.

He said Nigeria will refocus on gas, while adopting a Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative.

On the theme of “Africa Private Sector — Reforms – Infrastructure’’, President said Public Private Partnership (PPP) will be fully explored to ensure more precision in development, cutting down waste and reducing chances of corruption.

“The government intends to leverage on Public Private Partnership to bolster its job creation, and anti-corruption drive. In terms of job creation, Nigeria has an abundant labour force since 30.5 percent of its population is between the ages of 25 and 54.’’

Thirdly, President Buhari , urged investors to further explore vast opportunities of human and natural resources in Nigeria, while assuring that fiscal policies will be more favourable, predictable and measurably tilted towards creating harmonious business environment.

The President held meetings with Chairman/CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanne, Executive Vice President, AirBus, Silvere Delaunay, Chairman of the Board of a software company, Daussault Systems, Florence Verzelen, Chairman/CEO of General Engineering and Marketing of Telecommunications Operator, Francois-Regis Teze and Chairman/CEO, Donaflex Automotive, Dr Donatus Nwokoye, a very successful manufacturer.

In a meeting with the delegation from Total, President Buhari said the outlook and potentials for growth in the country have remained steadily positive, affirming the government’s commitment to scale up operating standards and policies that encourage mutual benefits.

“We are very pleased with the evolving trends in technology, which is currently driving development across the world and Nigeria. Nigeria is more a gas country than a crude oil producing country. In the 80’s we generated more from gas, than crude oil.

“In the 80’s, we were earning more from gas for some years, and had put in place structures. We intend to further explore the gas sector. I am pleased with your consistency in staying in Nigeria,’’ he said.

President Buhari said investors should take advantage of the natural and human resources, pointing out that the demographics favour development, with more young people who are eager to be gainfully engaged and trained.

“We need to educate the youth and encourage more skills in technology. Technology has been most impactful in all sectors, including the oil and gas, which has witnessed rapid transformation in exploration, processing and distribution,’’ he added.

The President thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Total for the company’s consistency and expansion in Nigeria since 1956, assuring that the government will enhance fiscal stability that will favour investors.

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said Total had confirmed long term investments in Nigeria, and had consistently exceeded targets in gas production.

He said the NNPC had already designed solutions to some of the challenges in the oil and gas sector, particularly on tax.

In his remarks, Pouyanne told the President of the readiness of the company to stay in Nigeria, and further expand interest in oil, gas, solar and other commodities that will directly impact the lives of citizens.

The Chief Executive of Total said investors had been eagerly waiting for the passing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as it will send a strong signal of more predictability.

“Total is very committed to Nigeria. We have no intention of leaving Nigeria,’’ he said.

President Buhari also received in audience the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde who came to brief him on the regional security and political situation in the Horn of Africa.

Lastly, the president had an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France where he assured Nigerians that the government’s commitment to free and fair elections will be followed through in every future election, explaining that the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure, with trust from citizens.

He noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out, promising to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.

“Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

“Normally those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders. We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.

“We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes. What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to multi-party system,’’ he said.

President Buhari said he had watched Nigerians spend long hours in campaigns listening to candidates since 2003, 2007, 2011, when he contested elections and lost, and 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, which he won.

“Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means. My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure that in spite of the ill luck, with drop in resources, we will do our best,’’ he added.

The President said investments had been channeled into the agricultural sector, with visible results, explaining that the policy on border closure to neighbouring countries was to protect the economy and improve security.

“The future of Nigeria is in agriculture,’’ he noted.

On security, President Buhari said all the service chiefs were changed in order to inject new energy and ideas into protecting the country, adding that the security chiefs were also given clear targets and time lines.

“We will educate people to develop our country. Our greatest resources are our people and educating them is a priority,’’ the President added.

In his remarks, Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Ibrahim Laro, appreciated the President for always creating time to interact with Nigerians, describing him as the “most friendly President to Nigerians in diaspora’’.

At the meeting, Nigerians in Paris raised issues with the President on security, voting in elections, economy and education.