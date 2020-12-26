By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolence over the death of Alhaji Musa Saleh, father of former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. The late Saleh was the district head of Madobi.

Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, commiserated with the former governor on his father’s demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said that “with the passing of Musa Saleh, we lost one of our oldest and finest traditional rulers in the country whose contributions to peace and unity cannot be forgotten even after his demise.”

According to the president, “the late Saleh was a man of impressive character whose humility and simplicity rank among his greatest virtues.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my heartfelt sympathies to former Governor Kwankwaso, the Kano State Government and the Kano Emirate Council over the death of the District Head. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannah, Amin.”

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila his condolence message, said Alhaji Saleh, who was the Makaman Karaye, lived a fulfilled life, saying it is painful for one to lose his father.

Also, deputy speaker, Wase, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, described the death of the traditional ruler at this critical period as painful and a huge loss.

“I received the news of the death of His Royal Highness, Makaman Karaye Mal Musa Kwankwaso with great shock. Unfortunately, the nation would lose such a forthright and peaceful leader. His demise is indeed an irreparable loss to the people of Kano state and of course the entire nation.

“His contribution to nation-building will always remain a reference point to many of us. He was such an exceptional traditional ruler, father and great statesman.

“I wish to sincerely condole with Senator Rabiu Kwankwatso, the immediate family and the people of Kano state over this sad news.

“Death is an inevitable end for every human being and we should accept this as an act of God. I pray that Almighty Allah would grant the departed Jannatal Firdaus. I also pray to Almighty Allah to grant the entire family and Kano state the fortitude to bear the loss.”