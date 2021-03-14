By Francis Okoye |

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has proper briefing on all issues regarding troops’ operations in Borno and other parts of the North East.

Irabor also said the president on daily basis follows the development in the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole and other theatres across the country.

He spoke yesterday during a visit to Borno State where he commended troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their resilience and commitment in the past month.

He noted that the fact that the troops recorded various successes in spite of a few drawbacks was worthy of commendation.

He said: “Mr president is kept abreast of all issues regarding your operational engagements and of course as we go back, he will be briefed accordingly. On daily basis he follows developments in this theatre and other theatres across the country.

“What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from the president and that mandate must be achieved. So this is why we are working assiduously to see that all issues of violence and insecurity, especially within Operation Lafiya Dole are brought to an end.

“We will keep working on it and in due course, every space and inch of land within the theatre will be controlled by civil authorities,” the CDS said.

Our correspondent reports it was the second operational tour of the chief of defence staff and service chiefs to the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole since after their appointments.

The CDS was in Maiduguri on January 31, barely a week after his appointment along with the service chiefs.