By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

As Nigeria exited recession on Thursday, the executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari built an economy that could withstand global shocks.

Awolowo who spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa said the biggest surprise was Nigeria’s swift recovery from recession.

He stated that the world was still counting the devastating effects such as the loss of US$3.7 trillion of economic output, 225 million jobs, and over 2 million lives.

He said “Congratulations to Mr President! In a now less predictable, less reliable, and less generous world, he has demonstrated with his leadership that we can build a resilient economy that can absorb all global shocks, whatever they may be, known and unknown.”

He also acknowledged the president’s support to NEPC and the non-oil export sector.

He, however, stressed the need to scale up the country’s Zero Oil plan assuring that the country ceases to be dependent on oil in the next 10 years.

Awolowo said the non-oil exports sector was experiencing challenges, especially with the basic incentive, the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) suspended, with over N350 billion in unpaid EEG claims.