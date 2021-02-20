By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Republic of Chad over what he described as the effective “security back-up” given to Nigeria in fighting against insurgency.

The president said this while receiving in audience Mr Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno, yesterday at State House, Abuja.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the need for security collaboration with our neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours.

“I went round because we needed to work together. The people are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also worked together on security,” it said.

The statement wished the Republic of Chad the best of luck in their upcoming general elections in April.

It said the special envoy, in his response, said he bore a solidarity message from President Itno on the security situation in Nigeria, as well as encouragement for Nigerian troops, who were working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.